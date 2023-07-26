 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
South Florida waters hit the hot tub level

The water temperature around the tip of Florida is comparable to what is found in a hot tub. Researchers are concerned about the effects of coral and the ripe conditions for hurricanes later this year.

By

National News

July 26, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Marathon, seen here from the water in June 2020, is a 13-mile city an hour drive from Key West and Key Largo, is consistently setting high temperature records, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Key West report. Photo by Howard Cohen/Miami Herald/TNS

The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain.

Scientists are already seeing devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in what had been one of the Florida Keys’ most resilient reefs. Climate change has set temperature records across the globe this month.

The warmer water is also fuel for hurricanes.

