 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Southern Baptist Convention expels churches for having female pastors

Because Eve was the first to eat the fruit that led to the humans’ expulsion from Eden in the Book of Genesis, the Convention's fundamentalists have successfully argued that God compels all women to submit to men.

National News

June 16, 2023 - 4:24 PM

During its two-day annual meeting that began on Tuesday, the Southern Baptist Convention reaffirmed the ouster of its largest congregation that ordained women and began a process to amend its constitution to ensure its church membership “does not affirm, appoint or employ a woman as a pastor of any kind.”

Saddleback Church in Southern California was kicked out of the SBC in February 2023 for ordaining three of its longtime female staff members as ministers in 2021. Saddleback founder and former pastor Rick Warren appealed the church’s ejection at the 2023 conference.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president Al Mohler rebutted Warren’s appeal, arguing that the issue of women’s ordination is a matter of “biblical commitment” and “biblical authority” that allows no room for compromise within the SBC. About 88% of messengers – Southern Baptists’ language for delegates – then voted to reaffirm the church’s expulsion.

