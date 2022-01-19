 | Wed, Jan 19, 2022
Splintered Democrats stumble toward defeat on voting rights

With holdouts Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema not willing to budge, a voting rights bill is facing long odds against unanimous Republican opposition.

By

National News

January 19, 2022 - 10:12 AM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Schumer plans to hold a vote as soon as Wednesday on whether to change the Senate's filibuster rules, which require at least 60 votes to move forward with most legislation. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats edged closer to handing President Joe Biden another defeat as the chamber took up voting-rights legislation with extraordinarily long odds in the evenly divided chamber.

Republicans are expected to block a final vote on the bill, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he would propose a one-time change to the chamber’s filibuster rules to make it harder to hold up the legislation.

But that last-gasp effort has little chance with at least two Democrats saying they won’t infringe on the minority party’s most powerful tool in the chamber.

