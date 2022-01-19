Splintered Democrats stumble toward defeat on voting rights

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats edged closer to handing President Joe Biden another defeat as the chamber took up voting-rights legislation with extraordinarily long odds in the evenly divided chamber.

Republicans are expected to block a final vote on the bill, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he would propose a one-time change to the chamber’s filibuster rules to make it harder to hold up the legislation.

But that last-gasp effort has little chance with at least two Democrats saying they won’t infringe on the minority party’s most powerful tool in the chamber.