Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights

A storm caused flooded roads, downed trees and power outages up and down the East Coast. Flights were canceled and schools were closed. One man was killed by a fallen tree in Maine.

December 18, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Flooding is seen in Queens on Monday. Photo by (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancellations and school closures.

A man was killed by a fallen tree in Windham, Maine, police said.

More than 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts in several other states got more than 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline.

