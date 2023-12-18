Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancellations and school closures.

A man was killed by a fallen tree in Windham, Maine, police said.

More than 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts in several other states got more than 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph along the southern New England shoreline.