Storms batter California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and raging torrents swamped towns and swept away a small boy Tuesday as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon.

Millions of people were still under flood warnings, and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, hail and landslides. Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes.

Two cars sit in a large sinkhole that opened during a day of relentless rain, on Jan. 10, 2023, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. A massive storm has arrived and is expected to cause widespread flooding throughout the state. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

At least 15 people have died from storms that began late last month, state officials said. But the official death toll did not include a 5-year-old boy who disappeared Monday in floodwaters or two people killed Tuesday when lightning knocked a tree onto a big rig on a San Joaquin Valley highway, causing a deadly pileup.