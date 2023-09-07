Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh admits high court has an image problem

CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a judicial conference on Thursday he hopes there will be “concrete steps soon” to address recent ethics concerns surrounding the court, but he stopped short of addressing calls for justices to institute an official code of conduct.

“We can increase confidence. We’re working on that,” Kavanaugh told the judicial conference in Ohio. He said all nine justices recognize that public confidence in the court is important, particularly now.

Views of the Supreme Court/TNS Graphics

“There’s a storm around us in the political world and the world at large in America,” he said. “We, as judges and the legal system, need to try to be a little more, I think, of the calm in the storm.”