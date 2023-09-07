 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh admits high court has an image problem

In 1987, just 17 percent of Americans had an unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court. That percentage has now jumped to 54.

By

National News

September 7, 2023 - 3:49 PM

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh leaves following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a judicial conference on Thursday he hopes there will be “concrete steps soon” to address recent ethics concerns surrounding the court, but he stopped short of addressing calls for justices to institute an official code of conduct.

“We can increase confidence. We’re working on that,” Kavanaugh told the judicial conference in Ohio. He said all nine justices recognize that public confidence in the court is important, particularly now.

Views of the Supreme Court/TNS Graphics

“There’s a storm around us in the political world and the world at large in America,” he said. “We, as judges and the legal system, need to try to be a little more, I think, of the calm in the storm.”

Related
October 4, 2021
October 9, 2018
September 5, 2018
July 9, 2018
Most Popular