Supreme Court signals support for concealed carry

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to laws in New York and Support that deny the right to carry concealed guns in public. Their questioning of the case Wednesday signals they may strike down the bans.

November 4, 2021 - 10:01 AM

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s justices, citing the right to bear arms in the Second Amendment, sounded ready Wednesday to strike down laws in New York and California that deny most gun owners permits to carry concealed guns in public.

Most of the justices said people who live in “high-crime areas” and fear for their safety should be allowed to carry a gun for self-defense. And they said this applies equally to people who live in cities as well as in rural areas.

“Think about people who work late at night in Manhattan,” said Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. “It might be somebody who cleans offices. It might be a doorman at an apartment. It might be a nurse or an orderly (or) somebody who washes dishes” who is “scared to death” to head home. 

