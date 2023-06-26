Supreme court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana political remap case, increasing the likelihood that the Republican-dominated state will have to redraw boundary lines to create a second mostly Black congressional district.

The development revived Black Louisianans’ optimism of creating a second majority-Black district in the Deep South state. For more than a year there has been a legal battle over the GOP-drawn political boundaries, with opponents arguing that the map is unfair and discriminates against Black voters. The map, which was used in Louisiana’s November congressional election, has white majorities in five of six districts — despite Black people accounting for one-third of the state’s population.

White Republicans hold each of the five mostly white districts. A mostly Black district could deliver another congressional seat to Democrats.