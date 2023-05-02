 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Surgeon general: Loneliness as deadly as smoking

Mental health issues tied to loneliness could be as harmful to a person's health as is smoking, the surgeon general announced Tuesday. Dr. Vivek Murthy made the stark declaration as a means to raise awareness about loneliness-related health issues.

May 2, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, met with the Miami Herald's editorial board and health team Friday, April 22, 2022, at Miami Dade College Medical Campus. He emphasized how loneliness and isolation were linked to an increased risk of anxiety, depression, premature death, dementia and heart disease. Photo by Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.

About half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness, Dr. Vivek Murthy said in an 81-page report from his office.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy told The Associated Press in an interview. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”

