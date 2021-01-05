Survey: Divided US is the biggest risk to world in 2021

(TNS) — With the global economy still in the teeth of the COVID-19 crisis, the Eurasia Group sees a divided U.S. as a key risk this year for a world lacking leadership.

“In decades past, the world would look to the U.S. to restore predictability in times of crisis. But the world’s preeminent superpower faces big challenges of its own,” said Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and Chairman Cliff Kupchan in a report on the top risks for 2021.

Starting with the difficulties facing the administration of President-elect Joe Biden in a divided U.S., the report flags 10 geopolitical, climate and individual country risks that could derail the global economic recovery. An extended COVID-19 impact and K-shaped recoveries in both developed and emerging economies is the second biggest risk factor cited in the report.