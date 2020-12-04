Menu Search Log in

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home

Coronavirus restrictions prohibit Pearl Harbor and World War II veterans from attending a public ceremony to recognize 79th anniversary of attack.

December 4, 2020 - 3:59 PM

Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Seventy-nine years later, the coronavirus pandemic is preventing Ganitch and other survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering those killed in the attack that launched the United States into World War II. The 101-year-old has attended most years since the mid-2000s but will have to observe the moment from California this year because of the health risks. 

“That’s the way it goes. You got to ride with the tide,” Ganitch said in a telephone interview from his home in San Leandro, California. 

