Taylor Drift or Beyonsleigh? Voting open to name Minnesota snowplows

Snowplows are essential to enduring winter in Minnesota, so maybe it’s not surprising that every year thousands of people vote on names for the giant machines that clear the state’s roads, such as Plowy McPlowFace and Darth Blader.

The often-icy state began naming its 800 plows in 2020 and is expected to announce winners of its 2023-2024 Name a Snowplow contest early next week, adding eight selections to more than three dozen names that already grace trucks scraping snow off Minnesota highways.

This year’s 49 finalists — one name was discarded after MnDOT realized it had been selected previously — include Beyonsleigh, Taylor Drift and Aaron Brrrr, Sir. Voting continues through Sunday, and people don’t need to be Minnesota residents to weigh in.