Testimony’s most chilling moments

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on Wednesday heard heart-wrenching and gripping testimony from parents, a child and a pediatrician who were all personally touched by recent mass shootings — an effort by Democrats to highlight in dramatic terms the physical and emotional toll of gun violence.

The testimony before the House Oversight Committee came two weeks after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed in a classroom in Uvalde, Texas. That massacre followed several other mass shootings, including one on May 14 in Buffalo, N.Y., that left 10 Black grocery shoppers dead and another at a Laguna Woods church that resulted in one person being killed and five others wounded.

The massacres have put pressure on lawmakers to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun restrictions and related safety measures.