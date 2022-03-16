 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Texas ballot rejections soar, AP finds

Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the 2022 primary, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots under tougher voting rules.

March 16, 2022 - 3:46 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas threw out mail votes at an abnormally high rate during the nation’s first primary of 2022, rejecting nearly 23,000 ballots outright under tougher voting rules that are part of a broad campaign by Republicans to reshape American elections, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

Roughly 13% of mail ballots returned in the March 1 primary were discarded and uncounted across 187 counties in Texas. While historical primary comparisons are lacking, the double-digit rejection rate would be far beyond what is typical in a general election, when experts say anything above 2% is usually cause for attention.

“My first reaction is ‘yikes,’” said Charles Stewart III, director of the Election Data and Science Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “It says to me that there’s something seriously wrong with the way that the mail ballot policy is being administered.”

