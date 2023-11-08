 | Wed, Nov 08, 2023
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order 

A massive fire at a chemical plant caused officials in rural Texas to close a highway and issue an order for residents to take shelter.

November 8, 2023 - 2:51 PM

SHEPHERD, TEXAS (AP) — A massive fire at a chemical plant in rural Texas on Wednesday sent a plume of black smoke into the sky as officials closed down a local highway and ordered residents to take shelter.

Authorities issued the shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of a chemical plant fire in Shepherd on Wednesday. Shepherd is a mainly rural area about 60 miles northeast of Houston.

Officials in San Jacinto County said the explosion took place at Sound Resource Solutions, a company that recycles and repackages various chemicals.

