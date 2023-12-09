 | Sat, Dec 09, 2023
Texas Supreme Court pauses pregnant woman’s right to abortion

High court puts on hold a judge’s ruling that approved an abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis

By

National News

December 9, 2023 - 9:02 AM

Pro-choice supporters in Austin, Texas, hold a “My Body My Choice” sign as they protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s reproductive rights. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday night put on hold a judge’s ruling that approved an abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis, throwing into limbo an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.

The order by the all-Republican court came more than 30 hours after Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, received a temporary restraining order from a lower court judge that prevents Texas from enforcing the state’s ban in her case.

In a one-page order, the court said it was temporarily staying Thursday’s ruling “without regard to the merits.” The case is still pending.

