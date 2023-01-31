 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
The end of an era

Boeing bid farewell to its iconic 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday. The giant, yet graceful, 747 debuted in 1969. It revolutionized travel.

January 31, 2023 - 2:26 PM

The sun sets on an era of aviation manufacturing as the very last Boeing 747 lands at Paine Field following a test flight, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/TNS)

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday: its final 747 jumbo jet.

Since its first flight in 1969, the giant yet graceful 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, a transport for NASA’s space shuttles, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. It revolutionized travel, connecting international cities that had never before had direct routes and helping democratize passenger flight.

But over about the past 15 years, Boeing and its European rival Airbus have introduced more profitable and fuel efficient wide-body planes, with only two engines to maintain instead of the 747’s four. The final plane is the 1,574th built by Boeing in the Puget Sound region of Washington state.

