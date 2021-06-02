Think you can spot ‘fake news’?

Americans most likely to call out “fake news” also appear more likely to believe articles that aren’t true, according to a new study.

Research published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looking at 8,285 subjects found that those most overconfident in their ability to differentiate between fact and fiction could bear greater responsibility for the spread of bad facts.

“Overconfidence may make individuals more likely to inadvertently expose themselves to misinformation and, when they trust in the veracity of news content that is in fact false, more likely to participate in its spread,” reads the study, conducted by researchers from Princeton University, University of Utah, Washington University in St. Louis, Dartmouth College and University of Exeter.