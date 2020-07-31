Trump, GOP soften opposition to jobless benefits extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up both the economy and family budgets but was set to expire Friday.

President Donald Trump is plainly eager to extend the benefit, undercutting his GOP allies on Capitol Hill who have spent considerable effort on devising an alternative to it that could unite Republicans.

The unemployment insurance is a principle element as talks continue on a COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to grow considerably from a $1 trillion-plus GOP draft released this week. The negotiations are continuing Friday after late-night talks at the Capitol failed to produce a breakthrough.