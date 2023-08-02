 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election adn block transfer of power

Former president Donald Trump, already under indictment on other charges, was formally accused Tuesday of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The four-count indictment goes into detail about the former president's actions once the election was declared for Joe Biden.

By

National News

August 2, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Special counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment alleging four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Trump was indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was indicted on felony charges Tuesday for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol, with the Justice Department acting to hold him accountable for an unprecedented effort to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power and threaten American democracy.

The four-count indictment, the third criminal case against Trump, provided deeper insight into a dark moment that has already been the subject of exhaustive federal investigations and captivating public hearings. It chronicles a months-long campaign of lies about the election results and says that, even when those falsehoods resulted in a chaotic insurrection at the Capitol, Trump sought to exploit the violence by pointing to it as a reason to further delay the counting of votes that sealed his defeat.

Even in a year of rapid-succession legal reckonings for Trump, Tuesday’s indictment, with charges including conspiring to defraud the United States government that he once led, was stunning in its allegations that a former president assaulted the “bedrock function” of democracy. It’s the first time the defeated president, who is the early front-runner for next year’s Republican presidential nomination, is facing legal consequences for his frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power.

Related
March 3, 2022
November 12, 2021
December 14, 2020
August 20, 2020
Most Popular