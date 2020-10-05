Menu Search Log in

Trump leaves hospital

President Trump left Walter Reed Hospital for his COVID-19 infection, although his doctor warned he remains contagious and was not yet fully "out of the woods." He had been in the hospital since Friday.

By

National News

October 5, 2020 - 6:52 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday in Washington, D.C. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images / TNS

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask.

Trump’s message alarmed infectious disease experts and suggested the president’s own illness had not caused him to rethink his often-cavalier attitude toward the disease, which has also infected the first lady and several White House aides, including new cases revealed on Monday.

Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump gingerly climbed the South Portico steps, removed his mask and declared, “I feel good.” He gave a double thumbs-up to the departing helicopter from the portico terrace, where aides had arranged American flags for the sunset occasion. He entered the White House, where aides were visible milling about the Blue Room, without wearing a face covering. 

Related
October 5, 2020
October 2, 2020
June 23, 2020
March 13, 2020
Trending