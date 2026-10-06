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White House clarifies Trump’s Iran remarks

The White House is defending Trump’s remarks about a potential Iranian attack on U.S. cities.

By

National News

October 6, 2026 - 2:17 PM

US President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(AP) — The White House clarified Donald Trump’s comments at a Monday night rally, explaining that the president was not insinuating that he wanted Iran to attack U.S. cities but instead wants to prevent Tehran from having that capability.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said on social media Tuesday that the president’s comments have been misunderstood and misrepresented in a “media freakout” that is “not rooted in reality.”

Trump was discussing the Iran war and the resulting high gas prices that have become a midterm liability for…

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