Menu Search Log in

Trump’s $2,000 checks stall as GOP blocks vote

Senate Republicans blocked a vote on bigger relief checks, setting up a showdown as Congress winds to a close for the year.

By

National News

December 30, 2020 - 9:27 AM

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to open up the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. "Everybody wants to finish," McConnell said late Tuesday as legislators were wrapping up negotiations for the evening. "Everybody wants to get a final agreement as soon as possible." (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19  relief checks stalled out in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House. 

The roadblock mounted Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may not be sustainable as pressure mounts. Trump wants the Republican-led chamber to follow the House and increase the checks from $600 for millions of Americans. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections  on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they are also wary of bucking Trump.

Senators will be back at it Wednesday as McConnell is devising a way out of the political bind, but the outcome is highly uncertain.

Related
December 29, 2020
December 23, 2020
December 16, 2020
July 23, 2020
Trending