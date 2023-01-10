 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Trump’s longtime executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month sentence

Former CFO dodged $1.7 million in taxes and worked the system so his wife could qualify for Social Security benefits. 'My own personal greed led to this.'

By

National News

January 10, 2023 - 4:36 PM

Former Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail Tuesday for with tax-related crimes. (Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump ’s business empire, was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks — a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient for a case “driven entirely by greed.”

Weisselberg, 75, was promised the short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and to be a witness against the Trump Organization, where he worked since the mid-1980s. His testimony helped convict the former president’s company, where he had served as chief financial officer, of tax fraud.

But when he made the sentence official Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said that after listening to Weisselberg’s trial testimony, he regretted that the penalty wasn’t tougher. He said he was especially appalled by testimony that Weisselberg gave his wife a $6,000 check for a no-show job so that she could qualify for Social Security benefits.

Related
August 18, 2022
July 2, 2021
July 1, 2021
July 25, 2018
Most Popular