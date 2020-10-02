Menu Search Log in

Trumps test positive for COVID-19

Stunning development plunges presidential election into even deeper uncertainty. The coronavirus returns as the central issue in the race.

By

National News

October 2, 2020 - 3:30 PM

President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

An election year already defined by a cascade of national crises descended further into chaos Friday with President Donald Trump declaring that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus after consistently playing down the threat.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who spent 90 minutes on stage with Trump in their Tuesday debate, is awaiting his own test results. 

No one knows exactly what comes next.

Related
October 2, 2020
September 29, 2020
September 1, 2020
July 20, 2020
Trending