 | Thu, Jul 06, 2023
Two firefighters killed in cargo ship fire

A cargo ship carrying thousands of cars caught fire at a Newark port Wednesday night. Two firefighters trapped aboard the vessel were killed fighting the blaze.

National News

July 6, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Two Newark firefighters were killed battling a fire aboard the cargo ship Grande Costa D’Avorio in Port Newark last night. A New York City fireboat continues to pour water on the blaze on Thursday July 6, 2023, in Newark, N.J. Photo by TNS

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two firefighters were killed and five others injured battling a blaze that began deep inside a docked cargo ship carrying 5,000 cars, Newark’s fire chief said Thursday.

Responding firefighters found five to seven vehicles already on fire when they reached the 10th floor of the cargo ship at Port Newark around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The blaze quickly extended to the 11th and 12th floors, and as firefighters were pushed back by the intense heat, two of them were lost, Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said at a news conference.

Firefighters weren’t initially able to find their colleagues and outside rescue companies from around the state were called in. Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, 49, were found and removed from the structure, but unfortunately they lost their lives, Jackson said.

