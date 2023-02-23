 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
US ending extra help for groceries after pandemic

Nearly 30 million Americans who got extra food stamps will soon see a decrease in benefits as the government unwinds pandemic relief efforts.

By

National News

February 23, 2023 - 3:49 PM

A woman holds a bag of pears as she waits in line at the Richmond Emergency Food Bank in 2013 in Richmond, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Nearly 30 million Americans who got extra government help with grocery bills during the pandemic will soon see that aid shrink — and there’s a big push to make sure they’re not surprised.

Officials in 32 states and other jurisdictions have been using texts, voicemails, snail mail, flyers and social media posts — all in multiple languages — to let recipients know that their extra food stamps end after February’s payments.

“One of the scenarios you don’t want to see is the first time they’re aware of it is in the checkout line at the grocery store,” said Ellen Vollinger, an official with the Food Research & Action Center, a nonprofit organization.

