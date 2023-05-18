 | Thu, May 18, 2023
US metros are growing, many reversing 2021 drops

By

National News

May 18, 2023 - 2:55 PM

U.S. metropolitan areas, such as the Dallas-Forth Worth area, increased their populations by almost half a percent last year in another sign that flight from urban areas during the first year of the pandemic either slowed down or reversed in its second year as people moved to Sunbelt metros in Texas and Florida by the tens of thousands. Photo by (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The flight from urban areas that took place during the first year of the pandemic either reversed or slowed in its second year, as last year metropolitan areas in Texas and Florida boomed and declines in New York and Los Angeles were halved, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

During the first full year of the pandemic in 2021, more than half of the 20 largest U.S. metro areas lost residents, and all U.S. metro areas grew by just 0.1%, as fear of the virus sent residents fleeing the most densely-populated urban areas and the popularity of remote work allowed people to live far from their workplaces.

By comparison, only eight of the 20 largest metro areas decreased in 2022, and the growth rate for all U.S. metros was 0.4%. Among the largest U.S. metros that had gains in 2022 after experiencing losses in 2021 were Washington, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Seattle, Minneapolis and San Diego, according to 2022 population estimates released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

