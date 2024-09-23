US plans ban on Russian, Chinese vehicle tech

WASHINGTON — The United States is planning to ban specific components from Russia and China used for the production of connected and autonomous vehicles, the Commerce Department said on Monday, amid fears that cyberattacks could hit the US road network.

“Cars today have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies connected to the internet,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“It doesn’t take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary with access to this information could pose a serious risk to both our national security and the privacy of US citizens,” she added.

The plan would apply to connected vehicles, referring to modern models with external connectivity and autonomous driving features, that could be used on US roads – such as cars, trucks and buses – but not agricultural or mining vehicles.

The specific measures target components “integrated into the Vehicle Connectivity System (VCS) and software integrated into the Automated Driving System (ADS),” the department said in a statement.

US authorities have determined that technologies originating in Russia and China could threaten critical infrastructure. While the US is not currently heavily dependent on the components, experts suggest that it could soon be if preventive measures are not taken.

After a 30-day public consultation phase, the Commerce Department is to review submissions received from industry representatives, interest groups, and other stakeholders before the final regulations are adopted.

In addition to US manufacturers, German and other international car producers would then also have to adjust their supply chains to the new requirements.

A government spokeswoman emphasized upon enquiry that officials were working closely with the industry to ensure a smooth transition.

“Today, the US government is taking strong action to protect the American people, our critical infrastructure, and automotive supply chains from the national security risks associated with connected vehicles produced by countries of concern,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.