Menu Search Log in

US vaccine drive complicated by juggling doses

The need to give two doses just weeks apart has vastly complicated the country's biggest-ever vaccination campaign.

By

National News

February 10, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Hartford Hospital received 8800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Twenty-one health departments across the state will be getting their doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday to begin vaccinating first responders and health care workers. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

The U.S. has entered a tricky phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort as providers try to ramp up the number of people getting first shots while also ensuring a growing number of others get second doses just when millions more Americans are becoming eligible to receive vaccines.

The need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart vastly complicates the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. And persistent uncertainty about future vaccine supplies fuels worries that some people will not be able to get their second shots in time.

In some cases, local health departments and providers have said they must temporarily curb or even cancel appointments for first doses to ensure there are enough second doses for people who need them.

Related
January 29, 2021
January 8, 2021
December 23, 2020
December 21, 2020
Trending