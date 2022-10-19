 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

A federal program will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. It's part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

By

National News

October 19, 2022 - 1:55 PM

Harvested wheat is dumped from a combine into a waiting semitractor-trailer rig for transport. Each haul is about 280 bushels. Photo by Susan Lynn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in August.

The USDA provides loans to about 115,000 farmers and livestock producers who cannot obtain commercial credit. Those who have missed payments, are in foreclosure or are heading toward default will get help from the USDA. Financial difficulties for farmers may be caused by a variety of issues including drought and transportation bottlenecks.

Related
May 21, 2020
May 19, 2020
October 11, 2019
December 28, 2018
Most Popular