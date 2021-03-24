Vaccine hesitancy could mean 4.6M more cases

The U.S. could experience a “perfect storm” for a jump in COVID-19 cases this year if Americans remain unvaccinated while increasing social activity, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

An estimated one-quarter of Americans will opt out of coronavirus vaccinations this year, the nonpartisan research organization said in a report. If activities involving personal contact surpass 70% of pre-pandemic levels, an additional 4.6 million people could catch the virus this year.

“If all eligible US residents are vaccinated in 2021, we project that the pandemic will effectively be over by the fall,” researchers Alex Arnon and John Ricco wrote in the report. “Differences in the vaccine take-up rate lead to large differences in the state of the economy at the end of 2021.”