Menu Search Log in

Vaccine hesitancy could mean 4.6M more cases

U.S. could see another jump in COVID-19 cases if Americans remain unvaccinated while increasing social activity.

By

National News

March 24, 2021 - 8:53 AM

Los Angeles resident Henry Fredricks, 62, right, prepares to get a vaccine from registered nurse Nili Steiner at Karsh Family Social Service Center pop-up clinic for older adults on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pharmacist Nasrin Assil fills syringes with vaccine, left. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The U.S. could experience a “perfect storm” for a jump in COVID-19 cases this year if Americans remain unvaccinated while increasing social activity, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

An estimated one-quarter of Americans will opt out of coronavirus vaccinations this year, the nonpartisan research organization said in a report. If activities involving personal contact surpass 70% of pre-pandemic levels, an additional 4.6 million people could catch the virus this year.

“If all eligible US residents are vaccinated in 2021, we project that the pandemic will effectively be over by the fall,” researchers Alex Arnon and John Ricco wrote in the report. “Differences in the vaccine take-up rate lead to large differences in the state of the economy at the end of 2021.”

Related
February 23, 2021
February 11, 2021
February 5, 2021
May 5, 2020
Most Popular