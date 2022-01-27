 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Vaccine mandate to kick in for health workers

Health care workers in many states will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden Administration mandate.

January 27, 2022 - 9:49 AM

Health care workers in about half the states face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden administration mandate that will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks. 

While the requirement is welcomed by some, others fear it will worsen already serious staff shortages if employees quit rather than comply.

And in some Republican-led states that have taken a stand against vaccine mandates, hospitals and nursing homes could find themselves caught between conflicting state and federal demands.

