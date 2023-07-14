 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Vermont man drowns in own home

A Vermont man died in a drowning accident in his home to mark Vermont's first death related to recent storms and historic flooding. More rain is expected through the weekend.

By

National News

July 14, 2023 - 1:45 PM

A car swept up in flood waters remains abandoned on the flooded State Street in Montpelier, Vermont, on July 11, 2023. Heavy rain, up to eight inches prompted flooding of the Winooski River forcing evacuations, washing out roads and flooding buildings. Photo by Cj Gunther/EFE via Zuma Press/TNS

A man who died as a result of a drowning accident in his home is Vermont’s first death related to recent storms and historic flooding, the state’s emergency management agency said.

Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre, died on Wednesday, said Mark Bosma, spokesperson for Vermont Emergency Management.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigated the death, in cooperation with local police, Bosma said in a news release late Thursday afternoon. He said Vermonters are urged to continue to take extra care as they return to their homes and repair damage.

Related
July 12, 2023
July 11, 2023
December 1, 2021
May 30, 2019
Most Popular