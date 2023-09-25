 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Walmart shooter to pay $5 million to families

September 25, 2023 - 3:10 PM

A woman places flowers Sunday beside a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart (background), where a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas. GETTY IMAGES/MARK RALSTON/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation’s worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution.

Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

