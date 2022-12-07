 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory gives his party a 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate. It's his second runoff victory in as many years. He is the state's first Black senator.

By

National News

December 7, 2022 - 2:06 PM

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) celebrates during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis on Dec. 6, 2022 in Atlanta. Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or, should I say, campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock, 53, told jubilant supporters who packed a downtown Atlanta hotel ballroom.

Related
November 10, 2022
January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021
November 4, 2020
Most Popular