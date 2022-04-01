 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

West to get more one-two extreme climate hits

Wildfires followed by heavy downpours with flooding and mudslides will strike the U.S. West more often, a new study said.

By

National News

April 1, 2022 - 5:20 PM

Flames burn through brush on a hillside near an entrance station to Sequoia National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The one-two punch of nasty wildfires followed by heavy downpours, triggering flooding and mudslides, will strike the U.S. West far more often in a warming-hopped world, becoming a frequent occurrence, a new study said.

That fire-flood combination, with extreme drenchings hitting a spot that burned within a year, could increase as much as eight-fold in the Pacific Northwest, double in California and jump about 50% in Colorado by the year 2100 in a worst-case climate change scenario of increasing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study in Friday’s Science Advances.

The study said that as human-caused climate change intensifies, 90% of extreme fire events will be followed by at least three extraordinary downpours in the same location within five years.

Related
October 24, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2021
March 19, 2021
Most Popular