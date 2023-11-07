 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection in stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to $50 billion

WeWork’s bankruptcy filing arrives at a time of incredible disruption in the commercial real estate market.

By

National News

November 7, 2023 - 5:52 PM

The front door of a WeWork office space on August 25, 2021, on South Dearborn Street in Chicago's Loop. Photo by Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking a stunning fall for the office sharing company once seen as a Wall Street darling that promised to upend the way people went to work around the world.

In a late Monday announcement, WeWork said it entered into a restructuring support agreement with the majority of its stakeholders to slash the company’s debt while further evaluating WeWork’s commercial office lease portfolio.

This agreement is expected to erase about $3 billion of WeWork’s debt, CEO David Tolley told The Associated Press.

