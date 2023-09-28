 | Thu, Sep 28, 2023
What a government shutdown means for me — SNAP, student loans, travel impacts explained

With federal lawmakers screaming toward a likely government shutdown, here's a look at what it would mean for millions of Americans.

A view of the U.S. Capitol during the sunrise on Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking more and more likely ahead of Saturday night’s deadline.

As the Senate marches ahead with a bipartisan approach aimed at keeping the government open, spending measures are still struggling to pass the Republican-controlled House. If a shutdown arrives, millions of federal employees will be furloughed and many others — including those working in the military and the Transportation Security Administration — will be forced to work without pay until it ends.

A handful of federal programs that people nationwide rely on everyday could also be disrupted — from dwindling funds for food assistance to potential delays in customer service for recipients of Medicare and Social Security. The ripple effects would come down to how long the shutdown lasts and varying contingency plans in place at impacted agencies.

