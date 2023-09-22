 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
White House prepares for government shutdown

House Republicans adjourned for the week without a deal on a temporary measure to prevent a federal government shutdown, increasing the likelihood many federal agencies will be closed after the Sept. 30 deadline.

By

National News

September 22, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Visitors walk past the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is scheduled to return Tuesday following an almost six-week break and lawmakers have only a dozen legislative days left to come up with a budget compromise and avert a government shutdown. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is preparing Friday to direct federal agencies to get ready for a shutdown after House Republicans left town for the weekend with no viable plan to keep the government funded and avert politically and economically costly disruption of federal services.

A federal shutdown after Sept. 30 seems all but certain unless Speaker Kevin McCarthy can convince his rebellious hard-right flank of Republicans to allow Congress to approve a temporary funding measure to prevent closures while they work on the annual federal spending plan. But the House is not expected back until Tuesday, leaving just five days to resolve his standoff.

“We got members working, and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward on Tuesday to pass these bills,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol.

