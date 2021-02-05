Menu Search Log in

While Biden pushes crisis response, Republicans go to war — with themselves

Instead of shooting holes in Biden's proposals, Republicans are mired in destructive infighting.

February 5, 2021 - 4:17 PM

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) survived a vote earlier this week by fellow Republicans to retain her leadership post. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen made a succinct case for President Biden’s $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package, asserting Thursday morning in a national television interview that it will be an economic lifeline to families, workers, teachers and healthcare workers.

“This is really an urgent need,” she told ABC News, “and we need to act big.”

Hours later, a freshman Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, drew live cable news coverage as she spoke on the House floor. Ahead of a vote to revoke her committee assignments, she tried to disavow her past statements denying the Sept. 11 terrorist attack and school shootings, as well as attributing California’s forest fires to “space lasers” controlled by Jews. But she made no apology, portraying herself as a victim of a liberal “cancel culture.”

