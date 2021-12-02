 | Thu, Dec 02, 2021
Lawmakers reach deal on spending

Congressional leaders reached an agreement on a spending bill to keep the government running through mid-February, but some Republicans want to use a temporary shutdown to thwart the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

National News

December 2, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in 2020. (Ken Cedeno/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached agreement this morning on a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government running through mid-February, though a temporary shutdown was still possible with some Senate Republicans holding out over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates  for some workers. 

The House was expected to take up the spending measure later in the day. It would extend spending to Feb. 18, keeping it at current levels, though $7 billion is included to support Afghanistan evacuees.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, had been pushing for the legislation to cover a much shorter time period, but Republicans were insistent that more time was needed to work out differences on a spending bill covering the entire fiscal year.

