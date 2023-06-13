 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

White House: Surveillance program caught hackers and fentanyl smugglers

Under Section 702, the National Security Agency collects large amounts of foreign emails, phone calls, and other communications that the NSA and other agencies can then search for intelligence purposes.

By

National News

June 13, 2023 - 3:55 PM

David Cohen, Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), right, listens as Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo by (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has used electronic surveillance programs to catch fentanyl smugglers and the hackers who temporarily shut down a major U.S. fuel pipeline, the White House said Tuesday as part of its push to have those programs renewed by Congress.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expires at the end of this year. President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to convince Congress to renew the law, which authorizes spy agencies to capture huge swaths of foreign emails and phone calls. But lawmakers in both parties have concerns about protecting Americans’ privacy from warrantless searches after a series of FBI errors and misuses of intelligence data.

As part of its public campaign, the Biden administration released what it said were newly declassified examples of how U.S. intelligence uses Section 702. And the FBI announced new penalties for employees who misuse intelligence data in advance of a Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday during which both Democrats and Republicans rebuked the bureau.

Related
February 5, 2022
October 7, 2021
December 14, 2020
August 21, 2020
Most Popular