White House welcomes new press secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to step into her new role as the next White House press secretary on May 13.

Jean-Pierre, 44, who currently serves as principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president, will replace current press secretary Jen Psaki, officials said.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”