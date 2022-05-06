 | Fri, May 06, 2022
White House welcomes new press secretary

As a longtime adviser to Biden, Jean-Pierre has filled “senior communication and political roles” in the president’s administration, worked on the Biden campaign and served under him when he was vice president in President Barack Obama’s administration.

May 6, 2022 - 3:17 PM

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to step into her new role as the next White House press secretary on May 13.

Jean-Pierre, 44, who currently serves as principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president, will replace current press secretary Jen Psaki, officials said. 

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

