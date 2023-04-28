 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
White woman whose claim caused Till murder has died

Her death marks the last chance for anyone to be held accountable for the kidnapping and murder that shocked the world.

By

National News

April 28, 2023 - 5:19 PM

Emmett Louis Till, 14, with his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, at home in Chicago. (Chicago Tribune file photo/TNS)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The white woman who accused Black teenager Emmett Till of whistling at and accosting her in Mississippi in 1955 — causing his lynching, which galvanized a generation of activists to rise up in the Civil Rights Movement — has died at 88.

Carolyn Bryant Donham died in hospice care Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana, according to a death report filed Thursday in the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Her death marks the last chance for anyone to be held accountable for the kidnapping and murder that shocked the world.

