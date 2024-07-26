‘White Women Answer the Call’ for Kamala Harris

PHILADELPHIA — Kamala Harris has earned another Pennsylvania endorsement: Pink.

The Doylestown-born pop singer (born Alecia Moore) voiced her support for Harris’ presidential bid on Thursday night, during a massive fundraiser where more than 160,000 women came together on a 90-minute Zoom and raised about $2 million. Pink, a Philadelphian, performs on Sept. 18, 2023. On Thursday, the entertainer voiced her support for Kamala Harris as president during a fundraiser targeting White women. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

“It’s not about which candidate is perfect,” she said. “It’s about which candidate is human and wants to keep us all human, which candidate is going to inspire us to be better and which candidate is going to inspire us to be worse.”

Organized by activist Shannon Watts and hosted by author Glennon Doyle, “White Women: Answer the Call” was a Zoom fundraiser aimed to match the success as a “Win With Black Women” Zoom call that took place days earlier and raised $1.5 million.

“It’s our turn to show up,” Doyle said to promote the call. Watts framed the Zoom call — which crashed at one point because of its popularity — as a gathering centered around accountability and a way for white women to “activate the privilege, platform, and power of white women … to elect Kamala Harris.”

Notable figures who joined included celebrity athletic couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, actress Connie Britton, and poet and activist Andrea Gibson.

Pink made her impromptu appearance via her phone from a plane at 3 a.m. her local time, fresh off a performance in Stockholm, Sweden.

“I’ve never felt more awake and alive,” she said. “I have written nothing. I just found out about this and could not not participate.”

The singer spoke for about 10 minutes about her concerns with former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and right-wing initiatives that hinder LGBTQ+ rights and diversity initiatives nationwide.

“I watched a clip of Trump’s speech where he said ‘I’m not gonna be nice anymore’ and I thought, ‘wait, was he nice before?’ Everyone [in the crowd] cheered and I thought, ‘I have a 7-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl and I don’t know what to tell them anymore,” the singer said. “If this is what we’re allowing, this horrific nature that is within all of us to be glorified and elected, I don’t know what to do anymore.”

It’s not Pink’s first time supporting a Democratic candidate or progressive causes. She backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020, even rocking a Biden-Harris T-shirt at one point. On the Zoom call, Pink called Biden “brave” for stepping aside for the next election.

She also worked with PEN America last year to combat book bans, giving away 2,000 of them at her Florida concerts and getting backlash for it.

”Hatred should not win,” Pink said on Thursday’s call. “We’ve always made our voices heard and now it’s time to get extra loud.”

Other Pennsylvania celebrities to back Harris so far include Roots drummer Questlove and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph.