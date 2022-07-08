Wildfire grows near famed Yosemite grove of sequoia trees

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire quintupled in size near a grove of California’s famous giant sequoia trees, officials said.

The fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which has the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. The rest of the national park is open.

The blaze grew from 46 acres Thursday night to 250 acres by Friday morning with no containment, said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson.