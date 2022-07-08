 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
Wildfire grows near famed Yosemite grove of sequoia trees

A wildfire near the famous sequoia trees has quintupled in size and part of the park is now closed.

July 8, 2022 - 3:20 PM

Smoke fills the sky in the Sequoia National Forest above a giant sequoia on the Windy fire near the Tule River Reservation on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Sequoia National Forest, CA. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire quintupled in size near a grove of California’s famous giant sequoia trees, officials said.

The fire forced park officials on Thursday to close Mariposa Grove, which has the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. The rest of the national park is open.

The blaze grew from 46 acres Thursday night to 250 acres by Friday morning with no containment, said Nancy Phillipe, a Yosemite fire information spokesperson.

