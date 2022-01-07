Wisconsin GOP: ‘Zero chance’ of taking over elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin said Friday that there is “zero chance” the GOP-controlled Legislature will take over the awarding of the state’s 10 presidential elector votes in 2024, even as Democrats worry that is their goal.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press in an interview that he also opposes dissolving the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections, or making wholesale changes to how it operates.

His comments come after Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November told lawmakers that he wanted them to take over elections and tell local officials to ignore the work of the elections commission.