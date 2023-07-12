 | Wed, Jul 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wray defends ‘Real FBI’ from GOP critics

“The work the men and women of the FBI do to protect the American people goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines,” Wray said in his opening remarks.

By

National News

July 12, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, chair of the House Committee on the Judiciary, speaks with FBI Director Christopher Wray after Wray testified at an oversight hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo by (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray defended the “real FBI” during a contentious congressional hearing Wednesday, dismissing a litany of grievances from Republicans who are harshly critical of the bureau, threatening to defund some operations and claiming the Justice Department is unfair to political conservatives.

Wray refused to engage in specific questions about ongoing federal investigations, including those involving former President Donald Trump and Hunter Biden. The son of President Joe Biden recently reached an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanor federal tax charges; Republicans have derided that as a sweetheart deal.

In testy exchanges with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, Wray rejected the GOP assertion that the bureau was favoring the Biden family and said the notion that the bureau was involved the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was “ludicrous.”

Related
September 16, 2021
July 18, 2018
October 31, 2013
October 30, 2013
Most Popular