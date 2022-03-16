 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Zelenskyy to Congress: ‘No sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths’

After the Ukrainian president gave an emotional plea to U.S. lawmakers, President Joe Biden announced the country is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones.

National News

March 16, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on March 16, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing Wednesday to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia. President Joe Biden said the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones.

Zelenskyy, livestreamed to a rapt audience of lawmakers on a giant screen, acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen. Biden has resisted that, as well as approval for the U.S. or NATO to send MiG fighter jets from Poland.

Instead, Zelenskyy pleaded for other military aid to stop the Russian assault.

